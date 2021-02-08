Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $279,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.62. 1,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $62.44.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 307.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

