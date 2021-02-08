Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $34,659.36 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 142 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.08, for a total transaction of $34,659.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,125,506 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,153,504.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $237.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $245.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 176,136 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $11,060,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 459.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 46,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 38,550 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 151,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,310,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

