Insider Selling: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) EVP Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ORI remained flat at $$19.34 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,067. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,579,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,564 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,009,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,571,000 after purchasing an additional 479,283 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,743,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,923,000 after purchasing an additional 679,534 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,616,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,295,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

