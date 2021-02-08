Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Insulet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet stock opened at $281.17 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 639.04 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.