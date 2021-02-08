Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,381,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,221 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.28% of Intel worth $567,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

