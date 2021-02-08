Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg Sells 5,000 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Russell Greenberg sold 1,200 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $69,960.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $143,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $145,000.00.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.79. 60,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,056. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $70.69.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 308.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 146,943 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

