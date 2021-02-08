Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday.

IFP stock opened at C$27.95 on Friday. Interfor Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$28.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$644.88 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

