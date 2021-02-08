Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) PT Raised to $37.00

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

IFSPF stock opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Interfor has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

About Interfor

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture of wood products. It harvests and purchases logs which are sorted by species, size, and quality. Its products include appearance timbers, decking, framing, furniture, industial packaging, paneling, windows, and doors. The company was founded on May 6, 1963 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

