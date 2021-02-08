International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to Issue $1.63 Quarterly Dividend

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. International Business Machines has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Business Machines to earn $11.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock opened at $121.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.