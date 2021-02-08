Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ISNPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.95. 98,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,421. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.91.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

