Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.76) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €2.16 ($2.54).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

