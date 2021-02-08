INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) Price Target Cut to $2.25 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

INV Metals (OTCMKTS:ILNLF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $2.25 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on INV Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of INV Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,150. INV Metals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

INV Metals Company Profile

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property owns a 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold-copper-silver that consists of approximately 7,960 hectares in three contiguous concessions located in the southwest of Cuenca, Ecuador.

