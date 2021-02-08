Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.37

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 1500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 million and a PE ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

Inventronics Limited (IVX.V) (CVE:IVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.05 million for the quarter.

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells enclosures and related products for telecommunication networks, electric power distribution networks, cable television networks, traffic control systems, and oil and gas installations in North America. It offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

