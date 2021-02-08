Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.04

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.27.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,334,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 131,605 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,630,000.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.