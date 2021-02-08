Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Stake Lifted by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 178.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,133 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $20,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,270,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,637,000 after acquiring an additional 639,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26,271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $54.81 on Monday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $57.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89.

