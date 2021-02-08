Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.25

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.33% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.