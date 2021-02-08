Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 220.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

