Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Barratt Developments (BTDPY)

2/8/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/5/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/5/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/5/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

2/3/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

1/29/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2021 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/11/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/8/2021 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

1/6/2021 – Barratt Developments was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/5/2021 – Barratt Developments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barratt Developments plc engages in the business of developing residential and non residential properties primarily in the United Kingdom. The company develops houses in towns, cities and rural areas. It operates under brands for house building- Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. The company’s commercial property development business, Wilson Bowden Developments is focused on retail, leisure, office, industrial and mixed-use schemes. Barratt Developments plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

12/16/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/15/2020 – Barratt Developments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BTDPY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Barratt Developments plc has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

