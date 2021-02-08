ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Shares Up 7.1%

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.15. 184,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 283,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 4.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 232.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ION Geophysical by 343.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

