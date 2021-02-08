Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $53.94 on Monday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 46,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,426.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,851 shares in the company, valued at $27,979,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,492.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,579 shares of company stock worth $12,313,627 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

