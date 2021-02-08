iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot stock opened at $118.97 on Monday. iRobot has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $197.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

