Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 4.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock valued at $403,667,743. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $268.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.04. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $763.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.