Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 4.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $268.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day moving average of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $763.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.99, for a total transaction of $11,947,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock worth $403,667,743. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

