iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Increased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 22.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $214,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $117.70 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.56 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

