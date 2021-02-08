iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Boosted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.98. 7,665,655 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

