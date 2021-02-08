iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF comprises 0.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after buying an additional 38,512 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IPAC traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $67.44. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,904. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52.

