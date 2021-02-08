iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Grimes & Company Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,234 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $85,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,749,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $389.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $389.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.05 and a 200-day moving average of $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

