iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 13.4% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 69,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $390.54. 43,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,375. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $389.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

