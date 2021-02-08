iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.18

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.18 and last traded at $104.14, with a volume of 61879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.93.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3,406.6% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after buying an additional 129,484 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 137,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

