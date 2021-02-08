iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $115.05 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $117.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.45.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

