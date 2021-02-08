iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.40. 607,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,529,852. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

