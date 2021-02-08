iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $16,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after acquiring an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after acquiring an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after acquiring an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after acquiring an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $118.01. 883,903 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.53. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

