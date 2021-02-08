iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,668 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,209,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 536,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,730,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,725. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $169.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.51.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.