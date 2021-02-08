iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Stock Position Decreased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.58. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.