iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Gratus Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.0% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.55. 7,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,642. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $252.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.26.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

