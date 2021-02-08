iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $66.68. 49,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,367. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $66.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

