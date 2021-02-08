iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.81

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.81 and last traded at $78.74, with a volume of 1789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $68.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,756,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,258,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJK)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

