iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 212.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $95.99 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.35.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

