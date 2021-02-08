J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,093. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.50 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $176.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 163.69 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.98.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.