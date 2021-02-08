Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $90,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter worth $168,000.

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $17.63 on Monday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

