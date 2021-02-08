Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,830 Shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sprague Resources were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLP. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its position in Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRLP opened at $20.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprague Resources LP has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.24 million. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 242.73%.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Paul A. Scoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,952.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $69,124.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,408.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,966 shares of company stock worth $241,728 in the last quarter.

SRLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

