Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 275.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 50.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

XMMO opened at $85.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $86.72.

