Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $957,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,659,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

LQDH stock opened at $95.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.15. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

