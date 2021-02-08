Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,842,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,931,000 after acquiring an additional 174,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,809 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after acquiring an additional 352,903 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.24 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.