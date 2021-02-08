Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 10,783 Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,783 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.55% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $249,000.

Shares of MHF opened at $7.95 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0218 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

