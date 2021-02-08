Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,422 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 4.8% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

