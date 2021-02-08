Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cummins in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Cummins stock opened at $229.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.47 and its 200-day moving average is $219.66. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

