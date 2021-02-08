Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Stuart Harry Reese Sells 4,000 Shares

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of JEF traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. 5,062,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,358. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

