Jefferies Financial Group Increases Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Price Target to $40.00

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

DAC opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $813.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAC. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaos by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

