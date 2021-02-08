Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $18.86 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.15.

NYSE:GWW opened at $367.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $427.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.96.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,063,000 after buying an additional 227,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,441,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after buying an additional 83,783 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 879.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 87,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,311 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 86,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.